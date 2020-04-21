|
Jeanne M. Satori
Manitowoc - Jeanne M. Satori, age 75, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born October 22, 1944, in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Theodore and Gladys (Carriveau) Tetzlaff. Jeanne attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1962 and then Silver Lake College, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education. She was an elementary school teacher for the Valders Elementary School District for 30 years. On October 5, 1963, Jeanne married Gerald E. Satori in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on January 31, 2007. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Silver Lake College Alumni, Home and Community Education, Manitowoc and Two Rivers Senior Centers, YMCA, and the Manitowoc Historical Society. Jeanne spent time volunteering with SLC Fine Arts concerts, RSVP, and Hope House. She enjoyed many outdoor sports, including biking, camping, hiking, cross country skiing, and walking, as well as reading, water aerobics, and traveling. Above all, Jeanne enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Her loving smile, deep faith, and unconditional love will be sorely missed.
Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law: Greg (Helen) Satori and Jeff (Heidi) Satori; two daughters and sons-in-law: Pam (Jim) Barton and Cherie (Dave) Best; 14 grandchildren: Holly Satori, Ben (Adrianna) Satori, Krista (Sean) McCaffrey, Sam Satori, Sean (SeeJoy) Barton, Nicole Barton, Anna Barton (Andy Schaub), Andy Satori, Amanda Satori (Tim Brandenburg), Amber Satori, Adam Satori, Ashley Satori, Kate Best, and Sarah Best; two great grandchildren: Eli Rahmlow and Lucas Barton; two brothers: David Tetzlaff and Paul Tetzlaff; and three sisters: Ann Wagner, Cecile Koenig, and Kathy Vanover. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She is preceded in death by her husband: Gerald Satori; her parents; and three brothers: James Tetzlaff, Jon Tetzlaff, and Richard Tetzlaff.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately with a public memorial held at a later date. Burial will follow at St. Gregory Catholic Cemetery, St. Nazianz.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Vince Lombardi Cancer Care Center, Mayo Clinic, and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for the loving care and compassion they have shown to Jeanne and her family.
Pray Play Love
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020