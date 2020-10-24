Jeff G. Stueber
Cato - Jeff G. Stueber, age 57 of Cato, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.
Jeff was born on June 4, 1963 in Manitowoc, son of the late George and LaVerne (Havlichek) Stueber. He grew up in Whitelaw and was a 1981 graduate of Valders High School. On July 14, 1990 Jeff was married to the former Caryn M. Armstrong at St. Michael Catholic Church in Whitelaw. He was his father's right-hand man working at Whitelaw Sausage young in his career. Jeff held various positions after that and made his way back to Whitelaw Sausage as the "best meat guy around" until they closed late in 2011. He held a position at Red Arrow and was shortly thereafter hired at Endries International where he ended his working career. Jeff was a member of the Whitelaw Volunteer Fire Department for 36 years and retired with the plan to enjoy his life and he did just that.
Besides his wife, his two daughters were his life. In 2016, that all changed when he welcomed his one and only grandson into his life, where he referred to him as his "little buddy". Living his whole life in a small town, Jeff knew everyone, and if by some chance, he did not know you - he sure as hell did by the end of the conversation whether it was at his morning coffee clutch, a random camper parked right next to him, or the guy sitting on the barstool next to him.
Jeff loved the outdoors, caping with friends and family, golfing, fishing, going on vacation…the list is endless. It was always golf night when you ask him what he was doing whether it was with his wife or the guys. I do not think that a single person he knew could forget his love for a Busch Light, what he often referred to as Blue Yummies or Busch Lattes. The fridge was always full and he never failed to mention it to anyone and everyone that he welcomed through his doors. He liked to have fun and I think anyone that knew him can relate and would have a story or two to tell.
Survivors include his wife: Caryn Stueber, Cato; two daughters and one son-in-law: Tiffany (Jesse) Walt, Reedsville, and their son: Jackson, Alicia Stueber, Cato; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Judy (William) Nichols, Manitowoc, Karen (Dennis) Katzka, Francis Creek, Debra (Edward) Braun, Cary, IL; three brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law: David Armstrong, Manitowoc and his special friend Sandy, Gayle (Michael) Armstrong, Sheboygan Falls, Cyndi (Pete) Braun, Taus, nieces, nephews, others relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: George and LaVerne Stueber.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Whitelaw. The Rev. Richard Klingeisen will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with cremation to follow. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Thursday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep everyone safe, the family requests that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com