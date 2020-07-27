Jeff L. Pagel
Manitowoc - Jeff L. Pagel, age 26, a Manitowoc resident, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 24, 2020.
He was born on March 31, 1994 in Two Rivers, son of Kim Pagel and the late Larry Pagel. Jeff graduated from Lincoln High School, Manitowoc. He enjoyed going to Painted Pathways of Manitowoc and was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where he had a good friendship with Pastor Zachary DeArmond. Jeff enjoyed spending time with his dog Nala and above all, loved his mom Kim.
Survivors include his mother: Kim Pagel, Manitowoc; aunts and uncles: Keith Duellman, Dean Duellman, both of Manitowoc, Cathy Duellman, Albuquerque, NM, and Arda Duellman, Manitowoc; and four cousins: Renae, Justin, Allison, and Kamber. Other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his father: Larry Pagel; maternal grandparents: Albertha and Jerome Duellman; paternal grandparents: Florence and Gerald Pagel; and two uncles and one aunt: Jeff Duellman, Lisa Duellman, and John Duellman.
Private services have been held and a public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Jeff will be laid to rest at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Town of Kossuth.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the kayakers and Manitowoc Police Officer who witnessed Jeff's accident and tried to save him.