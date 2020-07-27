1/1
Jeff L. Pagel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeff's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeff L. Pagel

Manitowoc - Jeff L. Pagel, age 26, a Manitowoc resident, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 24, 2020.

He was born on March 31, 1994 in Two Rivers, son of Kim Pagel and the late Larry Pagel. Jeff graduated from Lincoln High School, Manitowoc. He enjoyed going to Painted Pathways of Manitowoc and was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where he had a good friendship with Pastor Zachary DeArmond. Jeff enjoyed spending time with his dog Nala and above all, loved his mom Kim.

Survivors include his mother: Kim Pagel, Manitowoc; aunts and uncles: Keith Duellman, Dean Duellman, both of Manitowoc, Cathy Duellman, Albuquerque, NM, and Arda Duellman, Manitowoc; and four cousins: Renae, Justin, Allison, and Kamber. Other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his father: Larry Pagel; maternal grandparents: Albertha and Jerome Duellman; paternal grandparents: Florence and Gerald Pagel; and two uncles and one aunt: Jeff Duellman, Lisa Duellman, and John Duellman.

Private services have been held and a public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Jeff will be laid to rest at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Town of Kossuth.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the kayakers and Manitowoc Police Officer who witnessed Jeff's accident and tried to save him.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pfeffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
Rest In Peace, sweet young man. My heart bleeds for your grieving mom. What a tragic loss to lose a child, and certainly you were taken away from her before your time. Please stay by your mom in Spirit and assure her you are now her guiding angel.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved