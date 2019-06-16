|
Jeffery J. Kalista
Manitowoc - Jeffrey J. Kalista, age 52, a Manitowoc resident, passed away June 10, 2019 in Nevada as a result of a hiking accident in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.
He was born September 13, 1966 in Manitowoc, son of Darlene (Wachowski) Kalista and the late Eugene "Yatch" Kalista. Jeff was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1984. On March 19, 2003, Jeffrey married the former Lynn Stiefvater in Las Vegas. He was employed as a letter carrier with the United States Postal Service for 31 years. Jeff took pride in his job as a letter carrier. Out of his 31 years with the USPS, over 25 years was spent on Route 14. Plus the Post Office was where he met his wife. He was crazy about sports. He especially loved the Minnesota Vikings, The Chicago Cubs and The Milwaukee Brewers. In his spare time he also enjoyed gambling, disc golfing and biking. Jeff thought he had a great sense of humor, but he actually only laughed at his own jokes.
Survivors include his wife: Lynn Kalista, Manitowoc; his mother: Darlene Kalista, Manitowoc; his siblings: Mary Lynn Wadman, Vickie Kalista (Rusel Amantangelo), Kathy (Steve) Sadowski, Julie (Mark) Schleis, and Bill Kalista (Jenny Knapp), all of Manitowoc; nieces and nephews: Alyssa (Louis) Soja, Stephanie Watkins, Justin (Sara) Sadowski, Miranda (Ryan) Feldman, Derek Schleis (Alissa Koehnke), special god son: Austin Schleis, Zakia Kalista, Sarah (Adam) McDermott, and Morgan Stiefvater (Sayge DeBauch); his mother-in-law: Barbra Stiefvater (Jerry Hoefner), Manitowoc; two sisters-in-law: Vicki Swingle, Bellevue, NE, and Lori Stiefvater (Paul Zinn), Two Rivers; and his beloved Collies: Felix and Lucky. He is preceded in death by his father: Eugene "Yatch" Kalista; an infant brother; his father-in-law: Clement Stiefvater; and 4 other collies: Misty, Zeke, Daunte and Lady.
Cremation has occurred and a memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Alan Boeldt.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 3:00 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the Kalista family with funeral arrangements.
In Lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to the Red Rock Search and Rescue in Nevada. Without their assistance and dedication, we could not have found him so quickly and brought him home. Many thanks to the 50+ people involved in the search. You are in our hearts forever.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 16, 2019