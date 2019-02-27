|
|
Jeffery S. Christensen
Amherst - Jeffery S. Christensen, 55 of Amherst, WI, formerly of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Waupaca, WI. He was born May 11, 1963 in Manitowoc, WI, the son of Paul and Elaine (Wondrash) Christensen. Jeff married Michele "Shelly" Lambert on August 9, 1986 in Manitowoc, WI. He worked at Advance Printing in Delavan for many years. Jeff and Shelly were members of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn, WI. He was a member of Business Networking Inc. Jeff enjoyed playing and umpiring in Elkhorn Recreational Softball League. He was a dedicated volunteer for the Flight to North Pole.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Shelly, his parents, Paul and Elaine and three siblings; Michael Christensen, David (Tammy) Christensen and Sue (Marty) Soukup. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and brother, Mark Christensen.
Memorial Mass will be 12:00PM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 107 W. Walworth St. Elkhorn, WI. Visitation will be 10:00AM until service time at Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Crossroads Care Center, 1401 Churchill St. Waupaca, WI 54981. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed for Christensen Family by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 27, 2019