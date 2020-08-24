Jeffrey Carl Zinn
Manitowoc - Jeffrey Carl Zinn, age 61, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers after a long battle with multiple ailments.
Jeff was born on July 14, 1959 in Two Rivers. He was the son of the late Gerald and Alice Skrzycke Zinn. He was a true warrior and had even more than nine lives. Jeff never lost his sense of humor. He could light up a room with his storytelling and impressions. He was, in a word, hilarious. He was Bill Murray before there was a Bill Murray. Jeff could have been on Saturday Night Live. Jeff loved playing and watching golf, Marco Polo for communicating, cribbage, and playing the guitar. He loved food and worked at some of Dallas' best restaurants.
Most of all he loved his family. We are blessed with a great support system of loving cousins who are our angels. I, Tom Zinn, as his only brother, was a witness to the fact that he was a beacon of light, fun, laughter, positivism, love and generous spirit.
I want to thank all those at the Aurora Wisconsin Hospital System who took great care of him the last few years. Their dedication and love was so appreciated.
Jeff was very spiritual and gave great advice. One of his favorite passages was from Matthew 11:28. "Come to me all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you REST."
I am of course heartbroken from the loss of my dear brother. I know he is at peace and no longer in pain. He is with my parents in heaven. His sense of laughter, joy and fighting spirit will live on, in all of us who crossed his path. I want to thank everyone for their love, prayers and support on behalf of my brother Jeff. Rest in peace Jeff.
