Jeffrey Charles Schwark
Manitowoc - Jeffrey Charles Schwark was summoned into the kingdom of Christ Jesus in glory on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. He entered his heavenly rest at the age of 48 while at home.
Jeffrey was born November 13, 1971 in Manitowoc, to Ralph and the late Jean Zimpel Schwark. He was a graduate of Manitowoc Lutheran High School and Silver Lake College with an art major. Jeffrey worked for One Hour Martinizing and then as a longtime employee of WalMart.
Playing boardgames and role-playing games brought him much joy, as did his cat Suzu.
Jeffrey was a lifetime member of First German Ev. Lutheran Church, wherein he became a child of God in Holy Baptism. He participated in the Lutheran Pioneers youth group. Later, he also served as an usher and other functions in his church.
Jeffrey is survived by father, Ralph, and five siblings: Pastor Bruce (Jeong Yun); Julia; Pastor James (Laurie); Janice (Raymond) Williams, and Johnathon. He also has several nieces and nephews. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his mother, Jean Schwark.
Jeffrey would readily say: The LORD, my Shepherd "restores my soul. He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name's sake." His Christian funeral services will be held at First German Ev. Lutheran Church, 1033 South 8th Street, Manitowoc, 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Officiating will be Rev. Mark Johnston. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the funeral on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11a.m. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of the cremains to take place at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the Schwark family requests memorials be made in Jeff's memory to the Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary in Mequon, WI. Online condolences to the family may be made to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
