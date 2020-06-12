Jennifer F. Christel
Reedsville - Jennifer F. "Jenny" Christel, age 50, of Reedsville, passed away peacefully with her family at her side Wednesday evening, June 10, 2020 at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay.
Jenny was born on November 3, 1969 to Michael and Carol (Kvitek) Kupsh, Jr. She attended St. Joseph's Catholic School in Kellnersville and graduated with the class of '88 from Reedsville High School. She later furthered her education at a modeling school in Milwaukee and the Martin School of Hair Design in Manitowoc. Jenny worked as a beautician for several years and most recently worked as a dispatcher at Ship Freight Secure of Forest Junction. On September 28, 2002, she was united in marriage to Jeffrey L. Christel in Reedsville.
Jenny enjoyed traveling, camping, watching the birds, shopping, and attending her sons sporting events. She especially loved the Vic Ferrari Camping Week; time at the beach - sitting under a hot sun; and really loved her "Riggs and Duke". Jenny enjoyed just being with people, and cherished the time with family and special family events.
Jenny is survived by her husband, Jeff; two sons: Brennen and Bryer; her brothers and sisters: Pam (Jim) Dietrich of Reedsville, Susan (Jack) Krubsack of Kaukauna, Roger (Tracy) Kupsh of DePere, Betsy (Bob) Ebert of Reedsville, and Dan Kupsh (Tish Stummeier) of Menchalville; her godfather, Uncle Bob Kvitek; and goddaughter, Niece Stephanie Krubsack. She is further survived by her mother-in-law, Darlene Christel of Reedsville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ric Christel (Sandy Horswill), Jane (Lowell) Behnke, Tim (Ileana) Christel, Patty (Al) Schreiber, and Sandy Christel, all of Reedsville; Sue (Al) Smet of Brillion, and (Bill Christel) Peg and Ken Dvorachek of Wayside; nieces and nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins, along with many great friends including the #jennysquad Group of 88ers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Carol Kupsh; one brother, Randy Kupsh; father-in-law, Richard Christel; and a brother-in-law, Bill Christel.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 at The Preservation of St. Mary's Historical Building, 613 Menasha Street, Reedsville. Deacon Steve Letourneaux will preside at the service.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the St. Mary's Historical Building, Sunday, June 14th from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday from 9:00 until 10:30 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Jenny's name.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers is assisting the Christel family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff of Bellin Hospital and their Cancer Team for the compassionate care and kindness extended. Special thanks to the many friends, family members, and supporters that were with us throughout Jenny's fight.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.