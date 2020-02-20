|
|
Jennifer L. Ninmer
Newton - Jennifer Lee Ninmer (nee Gordanier), of Newton, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Milwaukee. She was 44 years old.
Born December 12, 1975 in Sheboygan, Jennifer was the daughter of James Gordanier and Susan Heyson. She grew up in Sheboygan Falls.
Jennifer was a member of St. Peter and Paul in Kiel. An avid lover of the outdoors, Jennifer enjoyed fishing, water skiing, 4-wheeling, snowmobiling, bird watching, and gardening. She was a proud mom and grandma who enjoyed taking her youngest son, Drake, to wrestling and spending time with her granddaughter, Willow.
Jennifer is survived by her sons: Desmond Newman and Dayton Mertes, both of Sheboygan and Drake Ninmer of Cleveland as well as her granddaughters, Willow and Rosalie. She is further survived by her parents: James (Jolene) Gordanier of Plymouth and Susan (Richard) Schlicht of Sheboygan Falls, siblings: Dennis Gordanier of Oshkosh, Nicki (Daniel) Martin of DePere, Angela (Cameron) Tse of North Bend, WA, Jackie Gordanier (Robin Strahl) of Cascade and Kristen Gordanier of Greenfield, significant other Terry Schuler of Newton, former husband Chad Ninmer of Cleveland, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends and her beloved dog Jaxi (whom she fed VERY well).She is preceded in death by her grandparents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00PM on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Zimmer Westview Funeral and Cremation Care Center, W2132 Garton Road (Hwy 42 & JJ) in Sheboygan. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Monday from 3:00-5:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Divine Savior School in Kiel.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020