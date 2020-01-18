|
|
Jeremy D. Ott
Manitowoc, WI. - Jeremy D. Ott, age 45, a Manitowoc, WI. resident, passed away on Friday morning, January 17, 2020 at his residence.
Jeremy was born on December 17, 1974 in Manitowoc, WI., son of Barbara (Martell) Schoknecht and David Gates. He enjoyed working as a welder for many years for Bucyrus/Caterpillar in Milwaukee, WI., and most recently worked for Tradesman International. Jeremy enjoyed fishing, traveling and riding his Ducati motorcycle. In more recent years Jeremy found his renewed faith in God through the Catholic Church. Above all else, he loved being a father and grandfather.
Survivors include one daughter: Meghan (fiancé Joey); one son: Jackson; two grandchildren: Caysen and Caden; his mother: Barbara Schoknecht; his father: David Gates: his siblings: Jay (Donna) Ott, Jessica (Shawn) Sayeski, Jennifer (Casey) DeRosier, and Joshua (Jamie) Schoknecht. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
A memorial service will be held following cremation at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, WI., at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 S. 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be the Deacon Rich Bahnaman.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, WI. at 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jeremy's name.
Loving memories of Jeremy and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, WI. is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Jeremy will be remembered as the loving, giving and kind man that he always was throughout his life.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020