Jeremy J. Cartwright
Manitowoc - Jeremy J. Cartwright, age 40, a Manitowoc resident, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
He was born on August 19, 1979 in Manitowoc, son of the late Rodney and Jodi (Juul) Cartwright. Jeremy was a fun-loving and goofy guy who loved to make everyone laugh.
Survivors include seven siblings: Jason (Ruth) Juul, Texas, James Cartwright, Josh Kiel, Jesse Juul, and Jericka Juul, all of Manitowoc, Jenny Enerson, Janesville, and Andrew Rosenbaum, De Pere; three nephews: Keynan, Nico, and Connor; three nieces: Liah, Alexus, and Aiyana; one great-nephew: Kingston; and his close friend: Stan Loutsos. Other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; his paternal grandparents; his maternal grandparents: Kathleen and Arthur Juul; and one aunt: Bonnie.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 South 14th Street, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020