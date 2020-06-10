Jerome "Jerry" Heimes
Jerome "Jerry" Heimes

Two Rivers - Jerome R. "Jerry" Heimes, age 59, of Two Rivers, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Jerry was born in Kenosha on June 19, 1960 to Earl J. and Dorothy (Przeslicke) Heimes. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha, and married to Ann Marie Wanden of Two Rivers on October 10, 1987. Jerry worked for American Motors Company in Kenosha for sixteen years, and after moving to the area worked for Mirro/Skana Aluminum Companies. He was very passionate about keeping a meticulous lawn and yard, and was a handyman who enjoyed working on just about anything (especially, anything with a motor). He loved his cars, tractors, motorcycles & four-wheelers; but especially loved time spent with his family, traveling, and his granddaughter, Mayana.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Marie; two sons: Michael (Monica) Heimes of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, and Christopher Heimes of Two Rivers (special friend, Alanna Dent) and her children, Shain and Savannah; his granddaughter, Mayana; and father-in-law, Lawrence Wanden of Two Rivers. He is further survived by one sister, Anne Marie Stein of Kenosha; three sisters-in-law: Lori Wanden, Carol D'Aoust (fiance, Randy Rocheleau), and Amy Wanden, all of Two Rivers; seven nieces, one great nephew, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his mother-in-law, Jane Wanden.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Rev. Dave Pleier will officiate the service, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.

The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Saturday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. There will be no Friday evening visitation. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.

The Heimes family would like to extend a special thank you to the Two Rivers Police Department and Paramedics, and Police Chief: Brian Kohlmeier (neighbor and friend) for the quick response and life saving efforts. The kindness and compassion extended is much appreciated by our entire family.




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
