Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Manitowoc - Jerome J. Duffeck, age 76, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Deacon Alan Boeldt will officiate with cremation to follow at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Following the funeral service, a dinner for family and friends will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m. To view a complete obituary and to leave online condolences for the family, please visit www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Jerome's name.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 12, 2019
