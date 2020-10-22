Jerome J. "Jerry" Radey, Sr.
Two Rivers - Jerome J. (Jerry) "Butch" Radey, Sr., age 73, of Two Rivers, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison with his loving family by his side, due to an acute onset of pulmonary complications.
Jerry was born in Green Bay on May 1, 1947 to Joseph and Emily (Kralovetz) Radey. He attended Denmark High School and was united in marriage to Patricia Klotz on January 27, 1978. The couple was blessed with 42 years of marriage.
Jerry started driving milk truck for Donny Shimon at age 16. He worked at Manitowoc Ice, Eis Implement, was an owner-operator of Radey Trucking and also worked at Vinton Construction until his retirement. He loved his family dearly and had a special place in his heart for all of his grandchildren. He enjoyed attending their sporting events, birthdays, special occasions and making his specialty boiled shrimp for them on holidays. Jerry was a jack-of-all-trades and could fix just about anything. He enjoyed making bird houses and just tinkering around in the garage. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, Pat. He enjoyed playing sheepshead with many friends and family. He also had a passion for the outdoors and loved fishing and hunting, especially to hunt for the big Montana mule deer every November with his son. Jerry was also a big Packer and Brewer fan, attending many games.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patricia Radey; 4 children and 8 grandchildren: Kimberly (Mark) "Goob" Brennan of Manitowoc, and their children: Jordan and Lindsey; Jay Radey of Manitowoc, and his children: Logan and Nathan; Ken Radey (Erica Grenier) of Mishicot, and their children: Brynley and Brycen; and Michelle (David) McKewin of Wrightstown, and their children: Jennifer and Morgan. He is further survived by six brothers-in-law and seven sisters-in-law: Karl Kickbusch of Kewaunee; Jim (Diane) Klotz, Bob (Jan) Klotz, Dan (Amy) Klotz, and Mary Klotz, all of New Holstein; Kathy (Carl) Plourde of Temple, New Hampshire; Sandy (Mike) Roepke and Jeanne Klotz, all of Chilton; and two "special" sisters: Barb Albrecht and Vickie Kittell of Maribel; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Emily Radey; his sister, Emogene Kickbusch; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Kenneth and Eleanor Klotz; a brother-in-law, Kerry Klotz; and a grandson, Alex Jerome Brennan.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd., Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier with burial to follow in Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Hwy 310, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. There will be no Friday evening visitation.
The funeral service will be live streamed on the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church website or St. Peter the Fisherman Facebook page.
Due to the current pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks will be required.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the Radey family with funeral arrangements.
Jerry's family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Aurora BayCare Medical Center for the wonderful care provided and the University of Wisconsin Hospital Heart Transplant Team in Madison for the past 22 1/2 years of unconditional service and support.