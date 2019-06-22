|
|
Jerome J. Tuschl
Clarks Mills - Jerome J. Tuschl, age 88, died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home with his family by his side after a brief illness.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Marys Catholic Church, Clarks Mills. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Richard Klingeisen with cremation to follow the service at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Marys Catholic Church, Clarks Mills, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Christian & Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 22, 2019