Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Marys Catholic Church
Clarks Mills, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Marys Catholic Church
Clarks Mills, WI
Jerome J. Tuschl

Jerome J. Tuschl Obituary
Jerome J. Tuschl

Clarks Mills - Jerome J. Tuschl, age 88, died on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at his home with his family by his side after a brief illness.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Marys Catholic Church, Clarks Mills. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Richard Klingeisen with cremation to follow the service at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Marys Catholic Church, Clarks Mills, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Christian & Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 22, 2019
