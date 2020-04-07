|
Jerry J. Kouba
Manitowoc - Jerry J. Kouba, age 98, of Manitowoc died Friday morning, April 3, 2020 at St. Mary's of Felician Village where he had been a resident the past 16 months.
Jerry was born on April 27, 1921 in the Township of Gibson, son of the late Wencel and Agnes (Peterka) Kouba. He attended local schools. Jerry was an United States Army veteran, serving in WW II in the European Theatre. On May 4th, 1946 Jerry was married to the former Vivian H. Zipperer at St. Anne Catholic Church, Francis Creek. She preceded him in death on November 14, 2004. Jerry retired in 1986 from Anheuser-Busch in Manitowoc following a 25 year career. He enjoyed bowling and golfing into his 90s.
Survivors include: one son and daughter-in-law: Michael (Jean) Kouba, Shoto; two special nieces: Kelly and Jackie; one special nephew: Kendall. He was preceded in death by his parents Wencel and Agnes Kouba, his wife Vivian Kouba, four brothers and four sisters: James (Helen) Kouba, Joe (Alice) Kouba, Hank (Ruth) Kouba, Eddie (Gertrude) Kouba, Ann (Bill) Roth, Agnes (Clarence) Schneider, Sylvia (Eddie) Wanek, Elsie (Frank) Komoroski.
Entombment at the Knollwood Mausoleum has taken place and due to precautions put in place by health officials with the State of Wisconsin, a Memorial Mass and public visitation will take place at a later date to be announced by the Pfeffer Funeral Home of Manitowoc. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com. The Pfeffer Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020