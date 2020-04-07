Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Kouba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry J. Kouba

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry J. Kouba Obituary
Jerry J. Kouba

Manitowoc - Jerry J. Kouba, age 98, of Manitowoc died Friday morning, April 3, 2020 at St. Mary's of Felician Village where he had been a resident the past 16 months.

Jerry was born on April 27, 1921 in the Township of Gibson, son of the late Wencel and Agnes (Peterka) Kouba. He attended local schools. Jerry was an United States Army veteran, serving in WW II in the European Theatre. On May 4th, 1946 Jerry was married to the former Vivian H. Zipperer at St. Anne Catholic Church, Francis Creek. She preceded him in death on November 14, 2004. Jerry retired in 1986 from Anheuser-Busch in Manitowoc following a 25 year career. He enjoyed bowling and golfing into his 90s.

Survivors include: one son and daughter-in-law: Michael (Jean) Kouba, Shoto; two special nieces: Kelly and Jackie; one special nephew: Kendall. He was preceded in death by his parents Wencel and Agnes Kouba, his wife Vivian Kouba, four brothers and four sisters: James (Helen) Kouba, Joe (Alice) Kouba, Hank (Ruth) Kouba, Eddie (Gertrude) Kouba, Ann (Bill) Roth, Agnes (Clarence) Schneider, Sylvia (Eddie) Wanek, Elsie (Frank) Komoroski.

Entombment at the Knollwood Mausoleum has taken place and due to precautions put in place by health officials with the State of Wisconsin, a Memorial Mass and public visitation will take place at a later date to be announced by the Pfeffer Funeral Home of Manitowoc. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com. The Pfeffer Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pfeffer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -