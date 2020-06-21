Jerry J. Kouba
Manitowoc - Jerry J. Kouba, age 98, of Manitowoc died Friday morning, April 3, 2020 at St. Mary's of Felician Village where he had been a resident the past 16 months.
Jerry was born on April 27, 1921 in the Township of Gibson, son of the late Wencel and Agnes (Peterka) Kouba. He attended local schools. Jerry was an United States Army veteran, serving in WW II in the European Theatre. On May 4th, 1946 Jerry was married to the former Vivian H. Zipperer at St. Anne Catholic Church, Francis Creek. She preceded him in death on November 14, 2004. Jerry retired in 1986 from Anheuser-Busch in Manitowoc following a 25 year career. He enjoyed bowling and golfing into his 90s.
Survivors include: one son and daughter-in-law: Michael (Jean) Kouba, Shoto; two special nieces: Kelly and Jackie; one special nephew: Kendall. He was preceded in death by his parents Wencel and Agnes Kouba, his wife Vivian Kouba, four brothers and four sisters: James (Helen) Kouba, Joe (Alice) Kouba, Hank (Ruth) Kouba, Eddie (Gertrude) Kouba, Ann (Bill) Roth, Agnes (Clarence) Schneider, Sylvia (Eddie) Wanek, Elsie (Frank) Komoroski.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. Officiating at the service will be Deacon Mark Knipp. Relatives and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home following the service by the Vietnam Veterans Chapter #731 of Manitowoc. Entombment at the Knollwood Mausoleum has taken place and a luncheon will follow at the All-Care Reception Center located directly across the street from Pfeffer Funeral Home.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Jun. 21, 2020.