Jervis J. "Jerry" Fuller
Manitowoc - Jervis J. "Jerry" Fuller, age 87, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Monday evening, April 22, 2019 at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay.
Jervis was born on August 22, 1931 in Janesville, Wisconsin, son of the late Donald and Enid (Logan) Fuller. He attended Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1949. Jervis enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was a graduate of Great Lakes Naval Academy. He served during the Korean Conflict as a Medical and Surgical Technician in the U.S. Marines. Jervis received his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps in 1952 with the rank of 2nd Class Petty Officer. On August 29, 1953 he married his high school sweetheart Mary Alice Roulette at Holy Innocents Catholic Church, Manitowoc. They celebrated their 65th anniversary last year. Jervis was employed at Manitowoc Equipment Works for two years after he returned home from the war. He began his career as a Life Insurance Agent in Manitowoc until his retirement in 1990 with Met Life Insurance. Jervis then worked as an Insurance Broker with Jackson National Life until his final retirement in 2012. He was a past member of Holy Innocents Men's Choir, past president and member of the Manitowoc Eagles Club and a past president of the Holy Innocents Athletic Association.
Survivors include his wife: Mary Alice Fuller, Manitowoc, WI; one daughter and son-in-law: Cindy and Russ Duescher, Manitowoc, WI; two sons and one daughter-in-law: Daniel and Nancy Fuller, Wisconsin Dells, WI, Todd Fuller, Delafield, WI; one daughter-in-law: Kathy Fuller, Manitowoc, WI; eight grandchildren: Amanda (Dean) Brusky, Kristin Raper, Carey Fuller, Sarah (Paul) Blaha, Katie (Chad) Marek, Trisha Fuller, Christopher Duescher, Bryanna Fuller; 12 great grandchildren; and one sister: Sue Taddy, Two Rivers, WI. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. Jerry was preceded in death by two sons: Patrick and Michael Fuller; one great grandson: Trevor; one brother: Michael Fuller; three brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law: Robert Roulette, William Roulette and Allen and Ruth Ann Longmeyer.
A private family graveside service was held at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc, on Saturday, April 27 2019. Officiating at the graveside service was Deacon Mark Knipp and Graveside Military Rites were accorded by AmVets Post #99. Cremation has occurred at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Aurora Medical Center and Aurora Hospice for the wonderful care extended to Jervis and his family.
Jervis enjoyed working in his yard and cherished his camping trips to Door County with his family and friends. He was a wonderful and loving grandpa and great grandpa who will be greatly missed.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 28, 2019