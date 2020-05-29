Jesse C. Hudson
Jesse C. Hudson

Manitowoc - Jesse C. Hudson, age 78, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Jesse was born on January 9, 1942 in Macon, GA, son of the late Robert A. and Alice (Larna) Hudson. He served in the United States Army for six years and then worked in the telecom industry from Bell South and later Sprint. On October 2, 2000 he married the former Carol Larson in a Chapel in the Hills of Tennessee.

Survivors include his wife: Carol Hudson; three children: Sharon Hudson, Michael Hudson and Jason Brown; four grandchildren: Austin, Michelle, Brendon and Brandon; two great grandchildren; and one sister: Eva Johnson. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and private family services were held.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.








Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
