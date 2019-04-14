|
|
Jesse R. Samz
Manitowoc - Jesse R. Samz, age 27, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on December 15, 1991 in Manitowoc, son of Marc and Lou Ann (Brandl) Samz. Jesse was a graduate of Roncalli High School, Class of 2010 and then attended UW - Manitowoc. He was employed with Craft, Inc. Jesse enjoyed, art, woodworking, music and was big into sports, especially playing football, baseball and disc golf. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, nature and loved animals.
Survivors include a daughter: Genevieve Samz; his parents: Marc and LouAnn Samz; three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Jena and Stephen Rezachek, Jacquelyn and Robert Cantu, Jerilyn Samz; one brother and sister-in-law: Joseph and Renee Samz; two nieces: Samantha Nowikowski, Naomi Samz; his uncles: Art and Barb Brandl, Pat and Sue Brandl, Dennis and Linda Brandl; and two aunts: Margie Brandl and Debbie Brown. Many cousins who were like brothers and sisters also survive along with many friends who were like family to Jesse, especially Andrew Hoeppner and Danielle Steltz - mother of his child. His godparents: Al Stebnitz and Cheryl Butz also survive. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Vincent and Helen Samz, Reinhardt and Genevieve Brandl; uncles and aunts: Elmer Brandl, Elaine and Robert Sickinger, Wayne Brandl; and cousins: Alissa Brandl, David Brandl and Christine Brandl.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community, Newton. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. David Beaudry. Cremation will occur after the service at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and Jesse will be laid to rest at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Community, Newton, from 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home & All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 14, 2019