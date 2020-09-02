1/1
Jessica R. Pautz
1946 - 2020
Jessica R. Pautz

Manitowoc - Jessica R. Pautz, 74, of Manitowoc, passed away on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers. Jessi was born on June 28, 1946 in Manitowoc, WI to Raymond Remaker and Evelyn (Bergel) Remaker. She was a graduate of Valders High School, class of 1964. On July 30, 1983, Jessi married Ronald Pautz. She was a member of Grace Ev. Lutheran Church in Manitowoc.

Right out of high school Jessi started working for the Mirro Company and worked there for over 39 years. She enjoyed the people she worked with and made many friends. She was sad when the company closed their doors and she made the decision to retire.

Jessi enjoyed spending time up north in Crivitz with her husband, at their second home, where they both made lifelong friendships. She also loved collecting antique dolls and completing puzzles. Jessi's favorite holiday was Christmas and she decorated her home with pride and baked many treats to share with family and friends. She had a special love for her grandchildren, babysitting them when they were young and picking out special gifts for birthdays and Christmas.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald. Her step-children; Sandra (Jeff) Strauss, Reedsville, WI, Steven Franz, Kimberly, WI, Kay (Bill) Bastian, Fond du Lac, WI. Her grandchildren; Samantha Strauss, Katelyn Strauss, Cassandra Strauss, Kayla Franz, Hailey Bastian, Kiley Bastian, Mackenzie (David) Miller.

She is further survived by one brother, Donald (Judy) Remaker, Manitowoc, WI, and one sister, Barb (Earl) Griffin, Valders, WI. Brother-in-laws, Richard (Jan) Pautz, Menominee Falls, WI, Leonard (Julie) Pautz Jr., Saukville, WI. Sister-in-laws, Nancy (Joe) Jones, Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Marilyn (Mike) Kronforst, Two Rivers, WI, Sherri Pautz, Manitowoc, WI.

Jessi was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Harold Remaker and two sisters, Mary Ann Mathiesen and Dorothy Leischner. Also preceding her in death were her In-laws, Leonard & Alma Pautz, one sister-in-law, Violet (June) Remaker and three brother-in-laws, Norman Mathiesen, Elden (Al) Leischner and Robert Pautz.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a private family memorial service was held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Grace Ev. Lutheran Church, 2426 North Rapids Road, Manitowoc. Rev. Thomas Pankow officiated. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com

Jessi's family would like to thank the entire staff at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center of Manitowoc and Aurora Health Care for all their attentive and compassionate care. Their kindness was overwhelming.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Memorial service
Grace Ev. Lutheran Church
