|
|
Jessie A. Hansmann
Cleveland - Jessie A. Logan Hansmann, of Cleveland, passed away Monday morning, February 18, 2019 at St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan after suffering a stroke. She was 83 years old.
Jessie was born February 13, 1936 to Edward and Catherine (nee Steinhardt) Logan. She attended St. Wendel Grade School, and graduated from Central High School in 1953. On November 22, 1956, she was united in marriage with Ronald Hansmann at St. Wendel Church.
Jessie was a member of Holy Trinity Church in School Hill, the Cleveland Red Hats, and still played sheepshead in couples card clubs and ladies card clubs as she had for over 60 years. Jessie, in her younger years, was an avid bowler hitting the lanes twice a week. She enjoyed watching the Packers, Badgers and Brewers, but above all, loved attending her loved one's sporting events. For years, she planted a huge vegetable garden each spring and canned pickles, tomatoes and salsa every season. Many of us cherish Jessie's handmade gifts of colorful quilts and mittens. She was a loving, caring, dedicated, ambitious woman that cared for not only her own seven children, but also countless others.
Jessie is survived by Ronald, her husband of 62 years; 4 daughters: Diane Hansmann (Chico Anderson) of Hanover Park, IL; Debbie (Steve) Miller of Boise, ID; Jennifer Hansmann (Andy Jaekels) of Crystal Lake; and Jackie Hansmann (Tate Kleinhans) of Elkhart Lake; 2 sons: David (Ann Rooker) Hansmann of Plymouth and Jeff (Mary Lee) Hansmann of Kohler. She is further survived by thirteen grandchildren and step-grandchildren: Mei Fong (Jake Manley), Kim (Garrett) League, Danielle Hansmann, Nicole (Jeff) Granke, Megan Hansmann, Jordan Anderson, Jazmine Anderson, Tara Triplett, Logan Miller, Cylus Kleinhans, Sarah (Todd) Grebe, Eric (Stacey) Rooker, Kate (Mitch) Rooker-Jeske; seven great-grandchildren: Gabriel and Gregory Granke, Ezra League, Lily and Aria Grebe, Sage and Morgan Rooker; sister, Susie Johnson of Sheboygan; sister-in-law Darlene (Allen) Mobley of Blue Springs, MO; nephews and a niece: Chris Logan, Sean (Kristina) Johnson, Eric Johnson, Melanie Johnson, Tony (Kelli) Chappelow, Ben and Jakob Mobley; other relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Judith Ann Hansmann-Fong; sister, Barbara Logan; brothers John and Gerald Logan and niece Kathleen Chappelow.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 noon on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Holy Trinity Parish, 11928 Marken Road in Kiel (School Hill) with Father Anthony Ibekwe celebrating. The family will receive visitors at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 AM - 12:00 noon. She will be laid to rest at St. Johannes Cemetery in Cleveland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Jessie's name to Holy Trinity Parish or a .
Please visit www.zimmerfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 20, 2019