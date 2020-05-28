|
Jhan S. Lehman
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Jhan S. Lehman, age 69, of Two Rivers passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, May 25, 2020, with his wife, his brother and his children by his side.
Jhan was born May 21, 1951 in West Memphis, AR, son of the late Charles W. and Oralee (Lyness) Lehman. He was united in marriage to Katherine Grenier Hooper, the love of his life, on January 26, 1997 in Two Rivers. Jhan was employed for 29 years with Mirro, then worked for Streu Construction before finally working for Tisler Salvage before his retirement.
Jhan was a "Jack of all trades" and enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing his guitar and racing his ice-age car up at Chute Pond. But most importantly, he was genuinely happiest when spending quality time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife: Kathy Lehman, Two Rivers; his children: Casey (Jill) Lehman, Manitowoc; Nathan Lehman (special friend Jenny Smith), Manitowoc; Jesse Lehman, St. Nazianz; Leah Barr (fiancé Trent Kohn), Maribel; step children: Nichole Ruttner (special friend Rick Springstube), Laribee; Jamie Hooper (special friend Adam Kraeger), Green Bay; Jolene Hooper (fiancé Jason Novak), Manitowoc; 14 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; siblings: Sherry (Mike) Dyutka, Kenosha; Bill (Kim) Lehman, Whitelaw; Denice (Scott) Gerard, AR; Dennis (Maureen) Lehman, Clarks Mills; Tracy (Tom) Bielenski, Denmark; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Patrick (Michelle) Grenier, Rapid River, MI; John (Sonhi) Grenier, Phoenix, AZ; James (Karen) Grenier, Germany; Susan (Bob) Hooks, Reno, NV; Carol (Joseph) Selinger, Mesa, AZ; Mary (Joe) Borowy, Boise, ID; Annette (Bob) Grenier, Marquette, MI; Christine Grenier (special friend Chuck Zacharias), Appleton; Kerry (Rex) Vandine, Gilbert, AZ; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jhan was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law and mother-in-law Francis & Audrey Grenier and one brother-in-law Michael Grenier.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc and a gathering to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 1 to 4p.m. at his residence in Two Rivers. Burial of his cremated remains will take place at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Town of Kossuth, at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the Lehman family with funeral arrangaements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 28 to May 29, 2020