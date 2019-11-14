|
|
Jill Susan Sigman
Manitowoc - Jill Susan Sigman, age 63, passed away at the Aurora Medical Center on November 11th due to complications brought on by multiple sclerosis which she endured from the age of 23. The disease cycled thru the use of a cane, a walker, self-propelled wheel chairs to the state of the art, the battery powered chair.
Jill graduated Lincoln High School and earned a degree in Communications from UW Madison. Her training brought her into the Travel planning field and for most of her productive years worked as a travel specialist for Army personnel holding entertainment skills. "Soldier Shows" men made of all ranks and it was Jill's task to dispatch these show people to where ever American forces were located. Jill was especially knowledgeable about commercial aircraft, their capacity for range, seating, cargo and runway requirements. Her coworker was Sergeant Nick Credgington who was her special friend.
Jill is survived by her father (Leon) of Manitowoc, her mother (Judy) preceded her in death in June of this year. Surviving is her brother (Mike and Kelly) of La Crosse and her brother (Howard and Ellen) of Paramus, New Jersey. Jill is survived by her son (Aaron and Meryah) and two grandchildren residing in Heifa, Israel, also a favorite niece (Jenna) residing in New Jersey.
Jill often spoke highly of her special care givers who made efforts way beyond their job description who sought to provide comfort and kindness. Lest we forget "Ketzela" her favorite cat.
Praise is issued to all the medical personnel who saw to Jill's needs of 40 years… and the very special dignities provided at Aurora Hospital. Memorials may be made to the MS Society or the local food banks.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the All-Care Center, 929 South 14th Street, Manitowoc, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. On line condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019