Joan A. Lundstrom
Town of Mishicot - Joan Andrea Lundstrom, age 74, longtime resident of Mishicot, died suddenly of heart failure Tuesday night, November 3, 2020 at the Aurora BayCare Medical Center in Green Bay.
Joan was born in Chicago, IL to Frederick and Delores (Lorge) Booth on June 13, 1946. She was a 1964 graduate of St. Patrick's Academy High School in Des Plaines, Illinois. On November 27, 1965 she was united in marriage to Robert Lundstrom in Palatine, Illinois. Joan and Bob were blessed with fifty-five years of marriage. Joan enjoyed collecting treasures. She was especially fond of the 5 souvenirs they were blessed with from Illinois, Alaska, and Wisconsin. Joan retired from Holy Family Memorial Medical Center where she worked many years in data entry. She had a strong Catholic faith and unconditional love for her family.
Everyone who knew Joan experienced her love and joy, but her greatest treasure was the love of her life. She was quick to smile, her laughter was contagious, and Bob was the recipient of many well-deserved jabs in the ribs for his mischief. She always lit up at the sight of her family. All who knew Joan felt her kindness, love, and acceptance.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the compassionate staff of Aurora BayCare Medical Center. Your care and kindness were very much appreciated.
Joan is survived by her husband, Robert; five children: Michelle & Dale Olson, Karen & Jim Nicholson, Carol & Tony Lynn, Dan & Shannon Lundstrom, and Paula & Seth Udulutch; seventeen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is further survived by two sisters and a brother, Dee & Ed Croke, Fred & Kathy Booth, Clare & Brian Locascio; and two brothers-in-law, Tom and Fred Stanke; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Delores Booth; her godson, Randy Stanke, and her in-laws, John and Virginia Stanke.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Mishicot. Reverend Jeffrey Briones and Deacon Cal Naidl will officiate the memorial mass.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Saturday morning, November 28th after 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 11:00 a.m. Social distancing and masks are required.
The funeral service will be live streamed on the St. Anne and Holy Cross Catholic Parishes Facebook page and will also be available on their You Tube Channel St. Anne and Holy Cross Catholic Parishes.
Information for viewing the service online as well as the expression of condolences can be found by visiting www.dejamartin.com
.
The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 State St, Mishicot, WI 54228 is assisting the Lundstrom family with funeral arrangements.