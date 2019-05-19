|
Joan A. Peronto
Two Rivers - Joan A. (Jorgensen) Peronto, age 85, of 2602 Forest Ave. Two Rivers, died peacefully Thursday night, May 16, 2019 at the Hamilton Care Center, with family at her side.
Joan was born on April 5, 1934 in the town of Carlton, Kewaunee County, to Alvin & Tillie (Cherveny) Jorgensen. She attended school in Mishicot and was a 1951 graduate of Mishicot High School. On January 9, 1954, she married Dale G. Peronto at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. He preceded her in death on June 15, 2010. Joan retired in 1996 from Hamilton Mfg. Company of Two Rivers, after many years of employment. After retirement she remained active volunteering much of her time at both her church and in the city of Two Rivers. She was a longtime member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, now St. Peter the Fisherman Parish where she served as an usher and active member of the Ladies Society. She was a member of the Two Rivers Senior Center, and served many years on the City of Two Rivers - TRIAD Committee. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
Survivors include her children: Lori Buda of Two Rivers, Connie (Mike) Lyon of California, Rick (Mary) Peronto of Green Bay, Mari Jo (Jim) Holmes of Two Rivers; daughter-in-law, Dora Peronto of Two Rivers; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Mike) Chynoweth, Matthew (Sarah) Peronto, Elizabeth Peronto, Max and Jack Lyon, Brandon and Cody Holmes; and ten great-grandchildren. She is further survived by a brother-in-law, John (Tosh) Peronto of Virginia; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Tillie Jorgensen; her husband, Dale "Peanuts" Peronto; one son, Gary Peronto; a sister & brother-in-law, Carol (Bob) Steffes; and her father & mother-in-law, Toby and Alice Peronto.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd. Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Tom Reynebeau, with burial in Knollwood Memorial Park, Hwy. 310, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. There will be no Tuesday evening visitation.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 19, 2019