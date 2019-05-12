|
Joan A. "Joni" Rayome
Two Rivers - Joan A. "Joni" Rayome, age 70, of Two Rivers, died Tuesday morning, May 7, 2019, at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
Joan was born on April 21, 1949, in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Claude and Rose (LaMarsh) Beth. She graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1967 and later earned her Associate Degree in Marketing from Lakeshore Technical College.
Joni was employed at Mirro Aluminum Co. for many years, retiring in 2003. She spent her free time creating beautiful ceramic figures, painting and crafting. Joni played dartball for many years, attended bean bag tournaments and enjoyed watching sports on tv, especially the Packers and Badgers.
Survivors include her son: Craig Rayome of Chicago; her brother: Jim Beth of Two Rivers; her niece: Christine (Brian) Olson and their son, Aric of Valders; along with many special friends. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother: Tom Beth; her sister-in-law: Joyce Beth and her great niece: Danielle Olson.
A memorial visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers. A time of reflection, to honor Joni, will be held at the conclusion of the visitation, with burial of her cremated remains in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers, at a later date.
Memorials in Joni's name may be made to the .
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Joni's family extends a special thank you to the nurses and staff of the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, especially Kim Swetlik, for the care and compassion shown to Joni and her family and to Joni's dear friend, Jill Shimulunas, for being a great caregiver to her over the past several months.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 12, 2019