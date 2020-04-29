|
Joan I. Fritz
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Joan Fritz, age 77, was called to her Heavenly home on Sunday, April 26, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Joan Irene Runge on October 7, 1942 in Wabeno, WI to Herbert and Irene (Sexton) Runge. Joan spent her first 3 years of life in Townsend, WI. She spent the rest of her childhood growing up on the family farm located on Route 3 in Clintonville, WI. Joan attended St. Martin Lutheran School where she had the honor of being confirmed by Dr. W.O. Spechart.
In 1960, she graduated from Clintonville High School. After high school, Joan worked at Schlitz Brewery doing office work. On June 20, 1964 she married Duane Fritz. They resided in the Fox Valley until 1972 when they moved to Manitowoc, where she resided with Duane until the time of her passing.
Joan is survived by her husband: Duane Fritz; son Dr. Jeff Fritz (Dr. Bonnie Samuelson-Fritz); daughter Dr. Angela Pierstorff; son Tim Fritz (Lisa Steyer, friend); a special friend Tracy Fritz; eight grandchildren: Krysta, Kyrah, Sam, Amber, Sarah, Noah, Megan and Caroline; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Herbert & Irene Runge; brother Neil Runge; one grandson: Jacob Fritz; father-in-law and mother-in-law: George and Sadie Fritz; sisters-in-law: Ramona Runge, Ardell Dreger, and Rose Fritz; and brothers-in-law: George Fritz, Floyd Fritz and Douglass Fritz.
Joan's request was to have private family services and burial. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Two Rivers, WI.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the following: Pastor Kilps at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Two Rivers for his love and care; Aurora Baycare Center and Aurora at Home Hospice for their services; and the family, friends and relatives for their love and prayers.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 29, 2020