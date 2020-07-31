Joan M. Meissner
Mishicot - Joan M. Meissner, age 81, lifelong resident of Mishicot, died Wednesday afternoon, July 29, 2020 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc.
Joan was born in Mishicot on August 16, 1938 to Ted and Julitta (Hoffman) Voelker. She was a 1956 graduate of Mishicot High School. On June 7, 1958, she married Ronald Meissner at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. The couple was blessed with six children and 62 years of marriage. She and Ron enjoyed taking rides throughout the countryside, especially thru Point Beach State Forest. Joan worked at Fox Hills for a number of years; and especially cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Ron; six children: Pam (Tom) Simac of Mishicot, Jane Bauknecht (special friend, Greg Gates) of Two Rivers, Greg Meissner of Mishicot, Tom (Nicole) Meissner of Manitowoc, Nic Meissner (special friend, Kim Marotz) of Mishicot, and Mary (Mat) Sosnosky of Two Rivers; sixteen grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, Betty Voelker of Mishicot; lifelong Best friend: Ann Meissner & husband, Richard (brother-in-law) of Mishicot; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: David (Diane) Meissner of Appleton, and Sharon Stern of Manitowoc; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Julitta Voelker; one brother, Robert Voelker; brother-in-law, Tom Stern; and her father & mother-in-law: Wilmer and Joyce Meissner.
A private family service will be held outdoors at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, 2801 Garfield Street, Two Rivers, on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Pastors Kim Henning and Colie Bettivia will preside at the service, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mishicot.
.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lakeshore Humane Society.
Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Meissner family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff of Shady Lane Nursing Care Center for the wonderful care given to Joan. Special thanks also to Pastor Kim Henning for his continued prayers and comforting messages for Joan and our family.