Joan M. Mushel
Manitowoc - Joan M. Mushel, age 89 and lifelong resident of Manitowoc, passed away at home on April 21, 2019 from an extended illness.
Joan was born in Manitowoc on October 2, 1929 to the late Arthur and Velma Neuenfeldt. She attended Lincoln High School in Manitowoc. On June 19, 1948 she married Gerald Mushel at St. Mary's Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death in May 2001. Throughout her work career Joan has worked several jobs. Joan and her husband Jerry owned the Court Bar in Manitowoc for several years. Joan also worked at Holy Family Hospital for many years cleaning surgical rooms. In her retirement years she was a crossing guard in the city of Manitowoc, for a number of years.
Throughout her life Joan enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo, getting together with friends, doing crosswords, and participating in card games at family gatherings. Prior to her illness, she enjoyed meeting daily with friends for breakfast and gossip, spending time with her sister Patsy, and going to the movies. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed making her special dishes for her family. Her German potato salad and apple pie were always requested at family gatherings. She was very talented at sewing and crocheting in her younger years, often making clothes for her children and even making her daughter's wedding dress. Joan and her husband enjoyed traveling in their motor home and took many trips throughout their retirement years.
Joan will be dearly missed by her two daughters and sons-in-law: Sandy & Skip Carlson, Two Rivers; Chris & Jim Rutkowski, De Pere; one son and daughter-in-law: Tom & Peggy Mushel, Manitowoc; one sister: Patricia Garnett, Merrill; one brother-in-law: Richard Mushel, Manitowoc; her seven grandchildren: Tara (Ryan) Ross, Jerod Rutkowski, Jason (Nikki) Carlson, Aaron (Kylie) Rutkowski, Dan Rutkowski (partner David Mangless), Tamara Rutkowski (special friend Kevin Crum) and Samantha Johnson. She is further survived by her nine great-grandchildren. Joan will also be missed by several nieces and nephews and her dear friend Mary Jean. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerry Mushel, brother Arthur Neuenfeldt Jr.; three sisters-in-law: Elaine Brand, Donna Mushel, and Jeannie Holschbach; three brothers-in-law: Oscar Garnett, Robert Brand, and Marvin Mushel, and a nephew Gary Mushel.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. Rev. Douglas Le Captain will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the . The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Special thank you to Dr. Andrew Yetter for his compassionate care, and Nurse Amber from Aurora Hospice Care for her care throughout Joan's last months of her life. Our family would also like to extend our gratitude to Sandy and Skip Carlson for opening their home to Joan, and to all those family members that helped care for her throughout her illness.
Joan was a special lady and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
It's never goodbye, it's see you later.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 24, 2019