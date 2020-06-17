Joan M. Waier
Joan M. Waier

Janesville - Joan M. Waier, age 84, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. She was born in Whitelaw, WI, on July 11, 1935, the daughter of the late Gerhardt and Elfrieda (Fischer) Sickinger. Joan married Robert B. Waier on Oct. 27, 1956, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Whitelaw.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; 4 children: Bryan, Keith, Jolene, and Renae; 6 grandchildren; and siblings: Charlotte and Phyllis. She was preceded in death by her parents; and 3 siblings: Jerome, Doris, and Ron.

A Private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH with Father James Leeser presiding. Memorials in Joan's name may be made to the Janesville Literacy Council or Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center www.farmwisconsin.org

Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville, WI 53548 www.whitcomb-lynch.com




Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.
