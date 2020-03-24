|
Joan M. Welnicke
Two Rivers - Joan Marie Mitcheltree Welnicke was born in Two Rivers, Wisconsin on May 21, 1949 and departed her earthly life on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Joan was the middle child born to Alvina Kalcik and the late Lawrence Mitcheltree. She grew up in Two Rivers, and after high school continued her educational training attending classes at Manitowoc Healthcare Center to become a Certified Nursing Assistant.
Joan married Steve Welnicke on June 8, 1968, recently celebrating their Wedding Anniversary of 52 years. Joan retired from the Manitowoc Healthcare Center after (37) years of service. There she devoted her life providing care, compassion, and love for the elderly she served. Joan was a people person and as a result of her outgoing personality, she formed special friendships with many of her co-workers that she cherished and was truly grateful for.
Joan is survived by her loving family members. Those family members are as follows: Mother: Alvina Kalcik; Husband: Steve Welnicke; Sons: Steven (Carrie) Welnicke, and Keith (Jennifer) Welnicke; Daughter: Jodi (Anthony) Fowler; Grandchildren: Ethan Welnicke, Jordan Welnicke, Dillon Welnicke, Ashley Welnicke, and Braden Fowler; Sister: Linda Stoehr; Sister-in-law: Helen Mitcheltree; Brothers-in-law: Terry (Karen) Welnicke and Larry (Debbie) Welnicke; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her step-father, George Kalcik; and a brother, Louis Mitcheltree.
In light of the Governor's restrictions on gatherings, Services for Joan will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations In loving memory of Joan to: Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, 2021 S. Alverno Road, Manitowoc, WI 54220.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers is assisting the Welnicke family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all of Joan's friends, former co-workers, and staff who continued to take care of her during her stay at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020