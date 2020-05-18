|
Joan Malloy
Waupaca - Joan A. Vogel Malloy, age 87, of Waupaca, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Bethany Pines. She was born in Manitowoc, WI on April 26, 1933 to the late Arthur and Evelyn (Brouchard) McGinnis. In May of 1990, she was united in marriage to John Malloy and he preceded her in death in 1995.
Joan lived in Manitowoc. At the age of 14 she worked for the Schultz circus during the summers doing various acrobatic acts. Joan worked for Sorge's Supper Club, Oshkosh Country Club and Oshkosh Power Boat Club.
Joan enjoyed socializing with family and friends and looked forward to having her Packer parties. She enjoyed gardening and collecting her tchotchke's. She was proud of her Irish heritage and was a spitfire to the end.
There are only two kinds of people in the world. The Irish and those who wish they were. God Bless her.
Your life was a blessing your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.
Joan is survived by four children: Louis (Brenda) Vogel of Oshkosh, Julie (Steve) Noffke of Waupaca, Dawn (Menno) Borntrager of Waupaca, and Russ Vogel (significant other, Lisa Stiebs) of Berlin; grandchildren: Jaime, Nichole, Jeffery, Jessica, Jillian, Lindsay, Mitchell, Josh, Alex, James, Martha, Chris, Amanda, Lucy, Jeremy, Jacob and Crystal; as well as many great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Vogel; brother, Robert McGinnis and sister, Shirley Richards.
A celebration of her life will be held for Joan at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Meals on wheels, local food pantry or Larsen/Winchester Lions Club Medical Equipment locker.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 18 to May 20, 2020