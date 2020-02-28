|
Joan R. Schuette Dramm
Manitowoc - Joan R. Schuette Dramm, age 86, a Manitowoc resident, passed away early Sunday morning, February 23, 2020, at River's Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.
Joan was born on October 16, 1933, in Manitowoc, WI, daughter of the late Russell and Norma (Schroeder) Schuette. She was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1951 and later attended Northwestern University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating from UW-Madison with a degree in Art Education in 1955. On September 4, 1954, she wed her high school sweetheart John Peter Dramm in Manitowoc. They were married for 23 years before he preceded her in death February 10, 1978.
Married and still in college, Joan taught herself to cook and developed those skills through a lifetime of culinary adventurism. She honed her cooking, party planning and entertaining prowess through countless gatherings like dinner parties with the "Hasty Tasty Gourmet Group" - a fine cooking and dining group she helped found.
Actively engaged in the community throughout her life, Joan most loved the theater, not only attending but also acting, directing and producing. Joan performed regularly with Masquers, Inc., a local theater company, along with other acting groups throughout the 1970s, 80s and 90s. Joan was a founding member of Heart-A-Rama, an annual benefit for the , working as a writer, actor and a director for the vaudevillian spectacle for over 20 years. When she wasn't performing or producing, she served on the Board of Directors for Masquers, the Capitol Civic Centre and the Children's Center of the Arts.
Joan spent her adult life advocating for women's rights. She was very active in the Manitowoc-Two Rivers branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and the Wisconsin Women's Network, serving in various roles, including president, for both organizations. In 1977, Joan attended the First National Women's Conference in Houston as an elected delegate for the State of Wisconsin. Shortly thereafter, she was elected to president for the state of Wisconsin's AAUW chapter. In 2002, she was awarded the Wisconsin Women's Network Stateswoman of the Year for her contributions to feminism.
Joan enjoyed immensely the fellowship of her friends, especially through good conversation, great food and memorable events. She cherished her closest relationships. Joan was a loving, stylish grandmother to nine talented grandchildren and inspired them with her history of activism. She was far from a typical grandmother, making red velvet cupcakes instead of chocolate chip cookies and cucumber sandwiches instead of peanut butter and jelly.
Survivors include five sons: John (Dena) Dramm, Peter Dramm, Frederick Dramm, Andrew Dramm and Seth (Paula) Dramm; nine grandchildren: Katie, John, Amanda, David, Sophia, Emma, Clara, Madeline and Jacqueline; one brother-in-law: Kurt (Marlene) Dramm; nieces: Lisa Zeller and Heidi (Kurt) Becker; and one nephew: Hans (Sarah) Dramm. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, sister Marilyn and brother-in-law Anton Zeller.
A memorial gathering for Joan will be held Saturday, March 7 at Pfeffer Funeral Home All Care Family Center in Manitowoc, noon to 4 p.m. A family-led memorial is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020