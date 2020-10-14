JoAnn B. Lambert
Mishicot - JoAnn B. (Nelson) Lambert, age 86, passed away Sunday morning, October 11, 2020 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center, Manitowoc.
JoAnn was born in Two Rivers on March 20, 1934, the daughter of Ariel and Nora Nelson. She graduated from Mishicot High School, and married Daniel Lambert on January 23, 1954 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mishicot. He preceded her in death January 4, 1999.
JoAnn had several jobs during her lifetime. She worked at Paragon, Piggly Wiggly in Manitowoc, and Pick N Save in Two Rivers, but her favorite job was working at Bertler's Strawberry Farm. She shared so many memories from working with a great group of people. She especially loved having all her family around. The weekends were full of people in her home. She loved going out to monthly lunches with a group of girlfriends, always pending good weather to drive in. She loved going out with her best friend, Delores Benthein. Their travels took them all over the countryside and usually ended up with ice cream for lunch and perhaps a beer. She enjoyed watching all her birds that came to her feeders, especially the hummingbirds. All of them had a name.
JoAnn is survived by her children: Gregory (Carol) Lambert, and Debra Gorzlanzyk both of Mishicot; Douglas (Kris) Lambert of Kewaunee, Lisa Hunt of Niceville, FL, and Brent Gustason of Campbellsport, WI. She is further survived by her grandchildren: Jacob (Ashley) Gorzlanzyk, Melissa Gorzlanzyk, and Jesse Lambert, all of Mishicot, Jamie (Amanda) Lambert of Florence, WI, Mabelle Hunt and Connor Hunt, both of Niceville, FL, Quinn Gustason, Texas, and MacKenzie Lambert of Kaukauna; her great-grandchildren include; Tristan Lambert, Collin Lambert; Madysson, Berklee, and Beckett Gorzlanzyk.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ariel and Nora Nelson; husband, Daniel; a daughter, Linda Gustason; son-in-law, Dale (Skinner) Gorzlanzyk; and a favorite cousin, Alan Skubal; along with sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, aunts and uncles.
The family will greet friends and relatives at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home, 344 S. State Street in Mishicot on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. A short prayer service will conclude the visitation at 11:00 a.m.
Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.