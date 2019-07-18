|
JoAnn M. Skarivoda
Manitowoc - JoAnn M. Skarivoda, 76, of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Harborview Assisted Living, Manitowoc, following a courageous battle from a rare and aggressive salivary duct carcinoma, with her loving family at her side.
JoAnn was born on July 16, 1943, in Milwaukee, daughter of the late Albert and Sylvia (Kerscher) Bolzenthal. She grew up in Manitowoc county and attended St. Mark Grade School in Two Rivers and graduated from Two Rivers Washington High School. On June 6, 1964, JoAnn married Edwin L. Skarivoda at St. Mark Catholic Church in Two Rivers. The couple recently celebrated their 55th Wedding Anniversary. After raising her children, she was employed at the Manitowoc School District as a Title 1 Reading Specialist spending most of her time at the Madison and Franklin Elementary Schools. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and never missed an opportunity to attend all of her grandchildren's events. JoAnn also enjoyed cooking, growing plants and flowers, feeding the birds, reading and especially traveling with Ed throughout all the 50 states and parts of Europe, Canada and Mexico. In her retirement she did volunteer work as a House Manager for the Capitol Civic Centre and the Manitowoc Area Visitor Center. JoAnn was a private care giver for an elderly couple, her mother and her aunt prior to their deaths.
JoAnn was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, St. Clare Society, and volunteered at St. Francis of Assisi as a Communion distributor. In the past, JoAnn was a 4-H Leader for the Goodwin Ever-Readies.
Survivors include her husband: Edwin Skarivoda, Manitowoc; her three children and their spouses: Wendy Skarivoda, Oshkosh, Paul (Laura) Skarivoda, De Pere, Sandi (Pat) Hartlaub, Manitowoc; five grandchildren: Erin and Lydia Skarivoda, Rudy, Anna and Elsa Hartlaub; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Janet (Allen) Haws, Two Rivers, Carole Anhalt, Manitowoc; one brother and three sisters-in-law: Francis (Chris) Bolzenthal, Manitowoc, Dorothy Tisler, Menchalville, Lorraine Skarivoda, Champion, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Albert and Sylvia Bolzenthal; four brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law: Jim Anhalt, Jack Tisler, LeRoy Skarivoda, Leslie (Helen) Skarivoda.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Rev. Jose Lopez will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial with entombment to follow in the Knollwood Mausoleum, Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 818 State Street, Manitowoc on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. and again on Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. There will be a parish prayer service held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home led by Fr. Bill Evans. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses, the staffs of Harborview Assisted Living and HomeCare Health Services & Hospice for all the compassionate loving care given to JoAnn.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 18 to July 21, 2019