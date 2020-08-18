1/2
JoAnn S. Stelzer
1929 - 2020
JoAnn S. Stelzer

Manitowoc - JoAnn S. Stelzer, age 90, a lifelong resident of Manitowoc, died on Saturday morning, August 15, 2020 at Harbor View Assisted Living Facility, Manitowoc.

JoAnn was born on August 23, 1929 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Rueben and Hilda (Green) Schmitt. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1947. JoAnn was employed as a secretary at Rahr Malting Co. until marrying her high school sweetheart, Bob Stelzer, while he was stationed at Camp Polk, LA on December 18, 1950, before serving in the Korean Conflict. Bob preceded her in death on August 22, 2006. JoAnn was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and did volunteer work at St. Vincent de Paul, Roncalli High School and Sacred Heart School. JoAnn enjoyed her family and especially watching her sons and grandchildren who were involved in sports and other activities. She enjoyed making cookies and other goodies for grandkids and friends.

Survivors include her four sons and two daughters-in-law: Robb Stelzer, Fort Atkinson, Tim Stelzer (Peggy Vedrine), Nevada, Peter (Mary) Stelzer, Manitowoc, John (Maureen) Stelzer, Manitowoc; nine grandchildren: Casey (Trevor) Irish, Greg (Natalie) Stelzer, Emily Stelzer (Ryan Ackley), Andrea (Fili) Ortega, Rob (Mandy) Stelzer, Tate Stelzer (Megan Burgess), Ben (Emily) Stelzer, Nick Stelzer and Abby Stelzer; three great grandchildren: Oxford Ackley, Arthur Ortega and Robbie Stelzer; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Betty (Aaron) Rasmussen and Don (Caroline) Glaeser. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers-in-law: Elaine (George) Brewer, Ruth (Art) Albrecht, Marilyn (Bob) Zimmermann; one niece: Sara Lindsay; and one nephew: Mark Glaeser.

Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Ave, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Ben Johnson with entombment to follow at Calvary Mausoleum. Due to the coronavirus, there will be no visitation or lunch. Guests are invited to attend the Mass however you are required to wear a mask.

The family would appreciate memorials be made to Roncalli High School to be utilized for the tuition aid program in memory of Robert and JoAnn Stelzer.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Lindsey B. and the entire hospice staff along with the staff of Harbor View Assisted Living for the wonderful care given to JoAnn.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi on Grand
Funeral services provided by
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
August 18, 2020
My condolences to the family. Our husbands were in the service together and I was at their wedding at camp Polk, Louisiana. What a time we had down there. I’ll never forget that!!!! I was the only one in attendance at their wedding. Wonderful memories for sure.
Donna Steinbrecher
