1/1
Jodi A. Bruins
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jodi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jodi A. Bruins

Manitowoc - Jody A. Bruins, age 61, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee.

Jody was born on October 9, 1958 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Allen and Betty Singer Bruins. Jody was employed at Holiday House, now known as Ascend Services, until he retired. He was a life long member of First German Ev. Lutheran Church. Jody loved to watch NASCAR races, listen to the 50's and 60's Rock 'n' Roll Music, watch Jeopardy, and was a model train enthusiast.

He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Janis and James Ehleiter, Caledonia, one nephew Allen Ehleiter and his fiancé, Katrina Gutierrez, Milwaukee, along with other relatives and friends. Jody was pleased to be the Godfather and Uncle to his nephew Allen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Betty Bruins and one brother, Richard Bruins.

Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Officiating will be Rev. Maurice Hoppe. Relatives and friends will meet at the front entrance of Evergreen Cemetery on North 18th Street at 1:30 on Friday and then process to the gravesite for the services.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved