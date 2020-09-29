Jodi A. Bruins
Manitowoc - Jody A. Bruins, age 61, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital in Milwaukee.
Jody was born on October 9, 1958 in Manitowoc. He was the son of the late Allen and Betty Singer Bruins. Jody was employed at Holiday House, now known as Ascend Services, until he retired. He was a life long member of First German Ev. Lutheran Church. Jody loved to watch NASCAR races, listen to the 50's and 60's Rock 'n' Roll Music, watch Jeopardy, and was a model train enthusiast.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Janis and James Ehleiter, Caledonia, one nephew Allen Ehleiter and his fiancé, Katrina Gutierrez, Milwaukee, along with other relatives and friends. Jody was pleased to be the Godfather and Uncle to his nephew Allen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Betty Bruins and one brother, Richard Bruins.
Graveside services will be held 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Manitowoc. Officiating will be Rev. Maurice Hoppe. Relatives and friends will meet at the front entrance of Evergreen Cemetery on North 18th Street at 1:30 on Friday and then process to the gravesite for the services.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.