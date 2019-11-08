|
Jodie L. (Waack) Orth
Manitowoc - Jodie L. (Waack) Orth, age 51, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls.
Jodie was born on July 13, 1968 in Manitowoc to the late Gary and Virginia "Jenny" (Brull) Waack. She attended Lincoln High School and later obtained her certification as a C.N.A. Jodie enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, and also her fur-babies, Santos, Syxx, and Gizmo.
Survivors include Jodie's two children, Rosie (Kotto) Fuller, Two Rivers; and Jacob (Chrystal) Fuller, Manitowoc; three grandchildren, Zameria, Jeremiah, and Isaiah Denson; sister, Amy Jo (Rob) Bartz, Manitowoc; nephews, Erik (Kara) Turner, Adam Jasper, and Reed Bartz; the Vasquez family; also other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gary and Jenny Waack; nephew, Hunter Jasper; and cousins, Gabriel Vasquez, Cynara Brull, and Rick Brull.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Community Life Church, 2711 Wollmer Street, Manitowoc. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Jodie's name.
Jodie's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Dr. Andrew Yetter and his staff, and also to all of the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls for all of the care and compassion they provided. They would also like to express their heartfelt thanks to Aunty Amy, Aunt Barb, and all of the Vasquez family for all of their love and help - we will be forever grateful!
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019