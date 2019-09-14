|
|
Joel John Hastreiter
Two Rivers - Joel John Hastreiter, age 47, a Two Rivers resident, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
The son of Roger Hastreiter and the late Carole (Neilitz) Hastreiter, Joel was born at Holy Family Hospital on February 28, 1972. Weighing a whopping 11-pounds 12-ounces the nursing staff dubbed him baby Samson.
Joel spent 21 years working as a maintenance welder at the Kohler Company where he was often referred to as "the hardest working man at Kohler". Joel, however, preferred referring to himself as "Mr. Amazing".
When not saving the planet, Joel would go home and hide his cape but he never stopped being amazing. As a jack-of-all-trades, Joel was often the first to help friends, loved ones and even strangers. He continued his extraordinary amazingness as a father, friend, and a loving partner.
A genuine man's man, Joel had such a passion for the outdoors that even as a kid his hands and face tanned well before the summer. He found joy in golfing, riding four-wheelers, woodworking and repairing cars. If he could build it or take it apart, he was interested. An avid sportsman, Joel enjoyed shooting in archery tournaments and hunting geese with his brother-in-law Brian while teaching his daughter Heather the finer points of hunting - like napping. He especially loved fishing and whether on ice or water, he seized on any chance to bring home fresh fish.
Joel was an accomplished grills man skilled in both charcoal and gas and he wasn't too bad with a smoker either. He regularly invited friends over to sample his latest masterpieces - even when they involved chicken - and, by God, Joel sucked at grilling chicken.
Joel's passions extended far beyond a wrench, spatula or his impeccable lawn. He was an enthusiast of history who often found himself glued to the screen watching the History Channel. His interest was so great he often traveled to historical sites just to impress Tina with his knowledge of each place. In 2009, his soothing, remarkable voice won him a singing spot at the Manitowoc County Fair after he became a finalist in the Karaoke Battle of the Bars.
Joel had a unique gift for transitioning from manliness to more tender acts like impromptu squirt-gun fights or games of hide and seek with the kids. His love for his family was beyond measure and his pride as a father knew no bounds. Hailey, his buddy during Brewer and Packer games, helped him make the house sound like the stadium. Heather, his companion in curiosity, helped provide things to fix while also showing him the world outside of Manitowoc County. Joel also found room in his heart to be a surrogate grandfather. His mentoring and influence on Cayden, Khloe, and Andy will help shape who they one day become.
Though his life was short, he filled it with happiness and shared that with others. His positive attitude towards life and silly antics were contagious to all around him and will be missed deeply but never forgotten.
Survivors include his two daughters: Hailey Hastreiter, Two Rivers, Heather Hastreiter, USAF; his beloved girlfriend: Tina Brouchoud, Two Rivers; his father: Roger Hastreiter, Manitowoc; his siblings: Chris (Tim) Newton, Jeff (Carol) Hastreiter, Connie (Brian) Loose, Cathy (Bryan) Peltonen, Joshua Hastreiter; Tina's Son: Cody Brouchoud (Alex) and his children: Cayden, Khloe and Andy; and close family friends: Allen Jensen, Cory Jensen, Marlea Brouchoud, Mike Endries, Craig Galien, Pat (Nancy) Barr, Tim (Laurie) Umphlett, Robbin (Myron) Ahrens, and Joyce Marcell; his two dogs Dante and Loki, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many special friends also survive. He is proceeded in death by his mother: Carole (Neilitz) Hastreiter; two brothers: John and Jim Hastreiter; and close family friends Kay Jensen and David Jensen.
Special thanks to Darrel and Liza Rezach for their support and friendship during this difficult time.
Upon his death, Joel donated his organs to help those in need. Cremation services were provided by All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, September 16, 2019, at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, 928 S. 14th, Manitowoc from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The visitation will continue on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi at 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Rev. Jose Lopez will be officiating the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up for his children.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting pfefferfuneralhome.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Sept. 14, 2019