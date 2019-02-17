|
|
John A. Rosinsky
Manitowoc - John A. Rosinsky, age 78, a Manitowoc resident, died Friday morning, February 15, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center.
He was born on December 14, 1940 in Manitowoc, son of the late Roy and Irene (Armbruster) Rosinsky. John was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1959. On August 19, 1961 he married Lilas Behnke in Menominee, MI. John was employed at Manitowoc Engineering for many years.
He is survived by his wife: Lilas Rosinsky, Manitowoc, WI; three sons and two daughters-in-law: Terry Rosinsky, Manitowoc, WI, Jesse and Kari Rosinsky, Two Rivers, WI, Aaron and Sarah Rosinsky, Manitowoc, WI; three daughters and three sons-in-law: Tammy and Larry Markert, Kennesaw, GA, Tracy and Michael Scott, West Bloomfield, MI, Jacqueline and Robert Light, Loganville, GA; 13 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. One sister and three brothers-in-law: Karen and John Holmes, Binghamton, NY, Gerald Czekala Sr., Manitowoc, WI, Bill Artz, Manitowoc, WI; sister-in-law: Mary Jo Rosinsky, Two Rivers, WI; three brothers-in-law and two sisters-in-law: Verlin and Janice Behnke, Sheboygan, WI, Dennis and Joan Behnke, Green Bay, WI, Lloyd Buechel, Chilton; two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law: Shelly and Don Zahorik, Reedsville, WI, Candy Dvorak, Kellnersville, WI. John was also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by one son: Jeffrey Rosinsky; one brother: Robert Rosinsky; three sisters: Bette Czekala, Gloria Artz and Joan Rosinsky.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 21st, 2019 at Renew Church (1029 33rd street, Two Rivers, WI). Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Randall Lassilla. Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. Burial of John's cremated remains will take place at Knollwood Memorial Gardens in the town of Kossuth, WI, at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday, February 21st, 2019 at Renew Church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home and All-Care Cremation Center are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family wishes to thank Holy Family Memorial Critical Care Staff for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in John's name.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 17, 2019