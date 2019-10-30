|
John Alden Maigatter
Manitowoc - John Alden Maigatter, age 85, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation.
John was born on November 2, 1933 in Two Rivers to the late Eugene "Mike" and Dorothy (Wolfe) Maigatter. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1952. After graduating, John enlisted in the United States Navy until his honorable discharge in 1957. On October 19, 1957, John married Louise A. Peronto at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He had worked at Manitowoc Engineering, and also enjoyed tending bar at Bender's Steak House, Muench's Supper Club, and Parker's Elbow Room. John enjoyed raising beagles, gardening, driving his Corvette, hunting, fishing, and sulky racing with his horses.
Survivors include John's wife of 62 years, Louise; five children, David (Shelli) Maigatter, Manitowoc; Linda (Jeff) Van Ess, Manitowoc; Michael (Mary Kay) Maigatter, Darboy; Lisa Maigatter and Brian La Chappelle, both of Manitowoc; and Jessie (Randy) Baeckman, Manitowoc; six grandchildren; three step grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren; sister, Janis (Rick) Boldt, Manitowoc; sister-in-law, Barbara Maigatter, Manitowoc; also other relatives and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene "Mike" and Dorothy Maigatter; two brothers, Paul Maigatter and Doug Maigatter.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Evans officiating. Cremation will take place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel at a later date with entombment of John's cremated remains at Knollwood Mausoleum. Following the funeral service, military rites will be accorded by Drews Bleser American Legion Post 88 at the funeral home. A luncheon for family and friends will then be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank all of the staffs of Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation and Compassus Hospice for everything they did to make John's last days as comfortable as possible. John will be missed by his family, friends, and anyone who knew Poor Johnny.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019