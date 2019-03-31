|
John "Jack" B. Carmody
Manitowoc - John "Jack" B. Carmody, age 78, a Manitowoc resident, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital, Green Bay.
He was born on July 26, 1940 in Milwaukee, son of the late Henry and Bernice (Gray) Carmody. Jack was a graduate of Sevastopol High School, Class of 1960. On May 17, 1996 he married the former Germaine Robinson at 1st Reformed United Church of Christ, Manitowoc. Jack was employed as a truck driver for over 50 years. He logged over a million miles across the United States. Jack and his wife lived and traveled in their motorhome during their retirement years. They enjoyed spending summers at home and winters in the south and most recently settling back in Manitowoc. Jack took up the hobby of building bird houses. He was loved and respected by his family and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his wife: Germaine Carmody, Manitowoc; four children: Kerry and Diane Carmody, DePere, Jenene and Bruce Behnke, Reedsville, Jayson and Michelle Carmody, Howards Grove, Joshua Carmody, Manitowoc; seven grandchildren: Bryan (Georgia) Carmody, Laura (Brandon) Hein, Hunter (Sierra Simmons) Behnke, Casey (Skylar Smogoleski) Behnke, Jocelyn, Delaney and Natalie Carmody; one great grandson: Bjorn Carmody; step children: Brenda and Kurt Sweetman, Manitowoc, Bonnie (best friend Roger Rybacki) Brogan, Green Bay; four step grandchildren: Samuel (Paige Virant) Sweetman, Hannah Sweetman, David Brogan, Nick Brogan and fiancé Rachel Gauss; one step great grandchild: Rowan Brogan; one brother and sister-in-law: Tom and Donna Carmody, Green Bay; one brother-in-law: Gerald Robinson, Sparks, NV.; two sisters-in-law: Geralyn (Dennis) Huntington, Antigo, Gail (Don) Magle, Algoma; and his special pet: Pepper. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter: Shelly; two brothers-in-law: Gary Robinson and Greg (Sue) Robinson; and two sisters-in-law: Geraldine (Bob) Fabian, Norma Jean Robinson.
Cremation has occurred at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. Per Jack's wishes, no services will be held.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 31, 2019