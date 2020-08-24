John "J.B." Bialek
Manitowoc - John "J.B." Bialek, age 63, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his residence.
John was born on December 16, 1956 in Manitowoc to Allen and Sandra (Trochil) Bialek. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1975. He had worked at the Manitowoc Marina for many years. On March 27, 1982, John married Penny Jaeger in Manitowoc. He was a member of the Manitowoc Yacht Club and Seagull Club. John enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, and being outdoors.
Survivors include John's wife of 38 years, Penny; two sons, Justin (Kristy) Bialek, Weston; and Nathan Bialek and his significant other, Beth Jurss, Plover; five grandchildren, Gabriel, Owen, Dylan, Avery Mae, and Luka; parents, Allen and Sandra Bialek, Manitowoc; two brothers, Rob (Judy) Bialek and Tom (Theresa) Bialek, all of Mesa, AZ; also other relatives and friends. John was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edwin and Alice Bialek; maternal grandparents, William and Viola Trochil; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald and Carol Jaeger; niece, Cassandra Nemecek; and favorite aunt, Judy Kriescher.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
John's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Aurora at Home Hospice, and also to Dr. Andrew Yetter and the nursing staff of Aurora Oncology for all of the care and compassion they provided.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.