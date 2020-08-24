1/1
John "J.b." Bialek
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "J.B." Bialek

Manitowoc - John "J.B." Bialek, age 63, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his residence.

John was born on December 16, 1956 in Manitowoc to Allen and Sandra (Trochil) Bialek. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1975. He had worked at the Manitowoc Marina for many years. On March 27, 1982, John married Penny Jaeger in Manitowoc. He was a member of the Manitowoc Yacht Club and Seagull Club. John enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, and being outdoors.

Survivors include John's wife of 38 years, Penny; two sons, Justin (Kristy) Bialek, Weston; and Nathan Bialek and his significant other, Beth Jurss, Plover; five grandchildren, Gabriel, Owen, Dylan, Avery Mae, and Luka; parents, Allen and Sandra Bialek, Manitowoc; two brothers, Rob (Judy) Bialek and Tom (Theresa) Bialek, all of Mesa, AZ; also other relatives and friends. John was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edwin and Alice Bialek; maternal grandparents, William and Viola Trochil; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald and Carol Jaeger; niece, Cassandra Nemecek; and favorite aunt, Judy Kriescher.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

John's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Aurora at Home Hospice, and also to Dr. Andrew Yetter and the nursing staff of Aurora Oncology for all of the care and compassion they provided.

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved