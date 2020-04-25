|
|
John C. Scott Sr.
Manitowoc - John C. Scott Sr., age 79, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Friday, April 24, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.
John was born on November 2, 1940 in Shakopee, Minnesota. He was the son of the late Clement and Flora Spaeth Scott. John attended Lincoln High School from where he graduated. He then entered the United States Army serving his country until his honorable discharge. John then returned back to Manitowoc and was employed as a machinist with various local companies. He retired in 2005 from Heiden Incorporated in Manitowoc. On July 31, 1980 he married Constance M. Rebitz at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manitowoc. John enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Connie; two children, John Scott Jr., Eagen, MN and Michelle (Charlie) Wagner, Collins, WI, along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clement and Flora Scott, two sisters, Kay Fehrman and Carol Schultz, and one brother, Jerry Scott.
Complying with Wisconsin's protocol for COVID-19 guidelines, the family has chosen to have a private funeral service to be held at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 with Rev. Doug LeCaptain officiating. Burial will follow at Knollwood Cemetery. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held at a later date. An obituary will be announced in the Herald Times Reporter and aired on WOMT & WCUB radio stations with exact date and times prior to the memorial gathering.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, Norh 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020