John Charles Shoop
Manitowoc - John Charles Shoop, age 90, passed peacefully at his home on Monday, October 21, 2019.
John was born on April 12, 1929 to John and Ann (Grigalunas) Shoop in Racine, WI. He joined the military at age 16. In the midst of serving six adventurous years in the U.S. Army, he married the beautiful Maxine Poelmann on June 23, 1955. He then went on to attain his Bachelor's Degree in chemistry from UW Stevens Point and a Master's Degree in Food Science from UW Madison. In 1967, John moved his growing family to Manitowoc and began working at Kurth Malting Company. While working at Kurth, John persuaded his wife to join him in following his lifelong dream of farming. They bought an old farmhouse, made it livable and started planting apple trees. There began the legacy of Shoop's Fruit and Vegetable Farm. Family-harvested produce was sold throughout the summer and fall for over 45 years. As the fruits and vegetable crops grew, so did John and Maxine's family, from five children, 15 grandchildren were added and then 18 great-grandchildren (so far). John's career grew as well. After his years at Kurth, he moved across the parking lot to Red Arrow Products Company, where he enjoyed a fulfilling career for many years, retiring multiple times, as a food scientist, traveling the globe and inventing and enhancing food flavorings and liquid smoke. Not that he wasn't busy enough with family, work and the farm, together with his wife, they dedicated themselves to their church in many ways and to the Manitowoc County Fair as Plant and Soil Superintendents as well as avid exhibitors. John also extended his love and compassion for people by fostering children, volunteering through the Holy Family Hospice program and he shared his plant knowledge and experience through the UW Extension as a Master Gardener. Although his accomplishments are many, foremost, John Shoop will be joyfully remembered and celebrated for his unshakeable faith in God and dedication to his family, his charming ability to kid around and his love for that "Old Time Rock and Roll". Because of God's amazing grace, we are comforted to know that he is celebrating his new life in the presence of our Lord and Savior.
He will be greatly missed by Maxine, his wife; five children: Lauri (Gary) Stanley, John (Jan) Shoop, Ginger (Ken) Ascher, Kris Shoop (Daryl Wetenkamp), and Liz (John) Myers; 15 grandchildren; 18+ great-grandchildren; one sister: Pat (Dave) Kinkade; Kelly - a special friend; and extended family members and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister and brother-in-law: Dorothy (Bob) Stoffel; and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren that didn't make an appearance on Earth but are rejoicing with him in heaven.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jose Lopez. Military honors will be accorded at the church by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 731. Entombment will take place at Knollwood Mausoleum, town of Kossuth, at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand, Manitowoc.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for donation to John's favorite mission: The Salvatorian Mission Warehouse, New Holstein, WI.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, and All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, are assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Thank you to all who touched his life trying to give him his dream of getting back in the pickle patch and supporting him as those dreams faded.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019