John D. Senglaub
Manitowoc - John D. Senglaub, age 82, of Manitowoc, passed away Tuesday evening, October 13, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
John was born on July 23, 1938 in Manitowoc, son of the late Milton R. and Gladys (Dier) Senglaub. He attended local area schools and graduated with the class of 1956 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. John also attended St. Norbert College in De Pere. On August 11, 1962, he married the former Eileen M. O'Connell at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on September 9, 2018. John began his career at Senglaub Motors and had a long history of working in the automotive profession in the Manitowoc area. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Van's Athletic Club and a lifetime member of the Manitowoc Yacht Club. He especially enjoyed going for walks with his dogs.
He is survived by three sons and three daughters-in-law: Dean (Pat) Senglaub, Manitowoc and their children: Robbie Senglaub, Isabella (Trey) Fleuhr; Scott (Susan) Senglaub, Manitowoc and their children: Collin (Haley) Senglaub, Kristin Senglaub, Leah Senglaub; Todd (Toni) Senglaub, Mequon and their son: John "Jack"; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Aldene (David) Wilhelm, Manitowoc, other relatives, neighbors and special friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents: Milton and Gladys Senglaub; his wife: Eileen Senglaub; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Sherman and Grace O'Connell.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial Mass was held at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. Rev. Jason Blahnik celebrated the Mass of Christian Burial with burial at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Roncalli High School, St. Francis of Assisi Parish or the Lakeshore Humane Society. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com