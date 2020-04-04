|
John Decinella
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - John Decinella, age 47, a Two Rivers resident, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020 at his home with his loving family at his side.
John was born on November 22, 1972 in Manilla, Philippines, son of John and Adelina (Decinella) Parkos. He was a graduate of Grossmont Community College in San Diego, CA. On November 7, 2008 he married the former Jo Lange in Las Vegas, NV. John was employed as a press technician at Jagemann Stamping for 20 years. He enjoyed fishing and Packers and Chargers football. Especially spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include his wife: Jo Decinella; his parents: John and Adelina (Decinella) Parkos; three daughters: Monique, Ariel and Candice; and his beloved dog: Harley. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a private memorial gathering will take place at Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com.
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a Special Thank You to the following: Dr. Diaz, Dr. Yetter and the staff of Aurora Hospice for their care and compassion shown to John and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020