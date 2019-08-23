|
John E. "Jack" Deets
Shawano - John E. "Jack" Deets left us on Tuesday morning, August 20, 2019. Jack was born on June 21, 1939 in Dodgeville, Wisconsin to Earl and Golda (Olson) Deets. He just celebrated 80 years with a couple of gatherings with friends & family. Jack always laughed as he attended 12 different schools in Wisconsin and Michigan following the Cheesemaker life. Reedsville was the place he landed graduating in 1957 being the youngest licensed Cheesemaker in the state at that time. He helped out in the family cheese factory, until he began working for Imperial Eastman/Parker-Hannifin and called that home for 40+ years, retiring in 2002.
On September 30, 1961 Jack married the former Judy A. Kocian. They lived "around the block" in Kellnersville until moving to their retirement home in Shawano. Over the years, Jack was active in the Kellnersville Betterment Association, Kellnersville Housing and Fire Department, Rocky Creek Snowmobile Club and President of the Village of Kellnersville. Jack was named Outstanding Citizen and inducted into the Lakeshore Hall of Fame. He loved golf, fishing and winters in Longboat Key, Florida.
Jack will be missed by his wife: Judy Deets, Shawano; his daughter and son-in-law: Jayne (Wayne) Syrjamaki, Neenah; his son: Jay Deets, Mansfield, TX; three grandsons: Brandon (Brandy) Deets, Joshua, TX, Luke (Amanda) Syrjamaki, Kaukauna, Ethan (Fiancée Mackenzie) Deets, Dallas, TX; three great-granddaughters: Brecken and Bayler Deets, Mckenna Syrjamaki; one brother and sister-in-law: Ron (Emily) Deets, Manitowoc; two sisters and two brothers-in-law: SueAnn (Dick) Reindl, Branch, Marilyn Marquardt, Kellnersville, Marv Kocian, Northfield, IL, and many friends in Shawano and Kellnersville. Preceding him on his journey were his parents: Golda & Earl Deets; mother-in-law & father-in-law: Clarence & Agnes Kocian; one sister-in-law: Kathryn Kocian.
A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 522 Tower Avenue, Kellnersville. Rev. Robert Rank will officiate with private family burial in the parish cemetery. Join us celebrating this wonderful man at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Kellnersville or the . The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Kellnersville assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Aug. 23, 2019